Monday September 28, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM resolved not to field candidates for by-elections in seats previously held by the Jubilee Party.

In a statement by Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, the party announced that the National Executive Committee (NEC) had agreed to stand down in two by-elections after Jubilee opted not to challenge them in the Msambweni Constituency by-election.

“ODM has today through its party’s NEC resolved that it will not be fielding candidates in Lake View Ward in Nakuru County and Kahawa Wendani Ward in Kiambu County both of which were held by Jubilee,” Sifuna stated after the party’s NEC meeting in Athi River on Saturday.

Jubilee, through its Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, had earlier stated that it will not fiend a candidate in the Mswambweni by-election as it was considering the cooperation agreement with ODM.

In the meeting at Athi River, the ODM Party also decided to postpone the holding of grassroot elections in light of the persistence of the Covid19 pandemic.

The NEC also reconstituted the party’s Legal Affairs Committee with Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi, appointed as the chairperson and secretary of the committee.

Sifuna further rallied the party members in preparation for the upcoming reform debate and referendum.

“We know the usual anti-reform forces are regrouping to fight efforts aimed at uniting Kenyans, rebuild our economy and stop the looting of public resources. We are telling them, their days are numbered. We shall defeat them,” he proclaimed.

On Huduma Namba, Sifuna dismissed allegations by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila were planning to use the numbers to rig the 2022 elections.

“We are not surprised that the Huduma Namba project has become their latest punching bag.”

“They have in the past viciously opposed the fight against corruption, they fight the DCI, the EACC, and cripple the running of government,” he held.

The Kenyan DAILY POST