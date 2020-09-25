Friday September 25, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has reacted to claims by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies that the Government is planning to rig the 2022 presidential elections.

Speaking during the Olngesher Lool Ilmerishie ceremony of the Matapato clan of the Maasai community on Thursday, Ruto’s allies led by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, and Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, alleged that there is a plan by the Government to use Huduma numbers to steal 2022 presidential elections.

“Huduma Namba programming is a shadowy criminal activity being carried out by leaders who do not have the interest of this country at heart,” Ichungwa noted.

He added that the programme was in preparation for the rigging of the 2022 elections.

Reacting to claims by Ruto’s allies, Raila Odinga through his Communication Director, Philip Etale, said that these cries by Ruto and his minions that the 2022 presidential election will be rigged is a clear admission that they have been rigging elections.

“By claiming there are plans to rig elections, the claimant, by virtue of being in power, is admitting that indeed they have been doing that and fears the same fate can befall them. Ole wao.,” Etale said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST