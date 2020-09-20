Sunday September 20, 2020 – National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, took his Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaign to Bomet County on Saturday where he dismissed “the Hustler movement” by Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila, who was in the home of nominated ODM Senator, Wilson Sossion, said Kenya’s past presidents were peasants before they ascended to power adding that Ruto is trying to deceive voters ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

“I’m the son of the late Jaramogi Odinga, his father was a peasant.”

“Look at all the Kenyan Presidents, Kenyatta, Kibaki and Moi, they all began poor, they were all hustlers,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister said Jomo Kenyatta was a city water meter reader before he became president, Daniel Moi was a school teacher, while Kibaki was a struggling politician.

Ruto has popularised the phrase ‘hustler’, which is used to depict him as a son of a peasant who has pulled himself by his bootstraps to a point where he is just a heartbeat away from the Presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST