Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has dismissed claims by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala that his men are trying to assassinate him for opposing the revenue sharing formula.

Appearing before the Senate Security Committee on Monday, Kinoti said that they are ready to carry out an ID parade to identify men who are allegedly trying to kill Malala.

Kinoti further said that he was utterly shocked by the allegations leveled against his office by Malala.

“Why would we allocate all those resources to assassinate you for a Covid-19 offence.”

“It does not make any sense at all,” Kinoti said.

However, on Tuesday details emerged that the men who were trailing Senator Malala in a Subaru are Men in Black associated with ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.

Raila Odinga is said to have bribed Senator Malala to support the revenue sharing formula but he ‘ate the money” and opposed the formula.

“Baba is punishing him for refusing to support the formula yet he ate the money that was shared by ODM Party,” said a source familiar with ODM’s affairs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST