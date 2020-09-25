Friday September 25, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, said on Friday that the Orange Party will form an alliance with likeminded politicians to come up with a mega political alliance that will form the Government in 2022.

Raila, who spoke Machakos when he met ODM‘s National Executive Committee members, said that he is ready to team up with President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a political behemoth thatwill shake up the country’s political landscape.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) which comprises Wiper, ANC, Ford-Kenya, ODM and CCM, is technically dead with each of the parties forging different ways forward.

Though Raila Odinga is yet to declare his presidential ambitions, he told NEC that the future looks bright for the party following his partnership with Uhuru’s wing of Jubilee Party.

“Our existing alliance with the pro-reform wing of Jubilee led by the President has seen the country move forward in critical areas like fighting corruption and initiating key development projects evenly to more parts of the country,” Raila said.

The former Premier’s remarks come weeks after Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe, a close confidant of the President, asked Kenyans to prepare for a Raila presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST