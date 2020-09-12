Saturday September 12, 2020 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to stop campaigning in Western Kenya because he has lost the entire region to Deputy President William Ruto.

Dr Ruto who is marketing himself using the ‘hustler’s tag’ is the new king in Luhya land according to Khalwale.

He also bluntly quipped that ‘Raila Odinga’s goose in Western is cooked’ adding that his trip to Western Kenya last week flopped badly.

“Despite even spending a night there, his meeting attracted no Senator, one MP, 18 MCAs out of 87; and two governors who are persons of interest to the EACC,” the vocal politician said.

Khalwale said that the visit cannot be compared with those conducted by Ruto “which attract hundreds, if not thousands, sometimes without notice.”

ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, however, downplayed the situation saying Raila’s stakes in Western have continued to improve over the years.

