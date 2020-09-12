Saturday, September 12,2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) spent a lot of money in Kwale County on Friday to mobilise residents to attend the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies presided by their party leader, Raila Odinga.

The move to pay residents Sh 200 each came after Raila Odinga was caught on camera ‘waving at trees’ in a poorly attended BBI rally in Taita Taveta County on Wednesday.

ODM’s strategists advised the party to cover face by paying residents to attend the meeting and avoid embarrassing Raila Odinga who is their presidential candidate.

“The party spent close to Sh 5 million on Friday to mobilise BBI meetings in Kwale County.”

“We were embarrassed by the photo of Raila Odinga waving at trees in Taita Taveta and we said we must act,” a senior ODM official from Kwale County said.

ODM also resolved to use cash after Deputy President William Ruto attracted mammoth crowds in Kisii County on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST