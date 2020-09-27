Sunday September 27, 2020 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is upset by Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, and wants to demote from his Senate Minority Leader position.

Speaking yesterday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna disclosed that the party was open to stripping Malala off his position.

He explained that the party was convinced that Malala was no longer serving the interests of the minority, yet ODM gave him the position and the mandate.

Sifuna also accused the lawmaker of having dalliances with Deputy President William Ruto among other leaders not in tandem with the agenda of the minority.

“ODM singlehandedly gave Senator Malala that position to push the agenda of the minority side both inside and outside the House, but he has terribly and spectacularly failed.”

“I will personally push for his removal, and my party will not stand in the way of such an idea,” Sifuna stated.

On Tuesday, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, had revealed that there is a nefarious plan to oust Malala from his post in the Senate following his stand on the third general revenue sharing formula which was against the position taken by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Former State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi had also disclosed that plans were underway to replace the Senator.

The ODM leader picked a fight with the Senator for rejecting the third-generation county revenue allocation formula.

He questioned whether Malala was elected to represent the people of Kakamega after rejecting the revenue sharing formula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST