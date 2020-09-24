The office of Medical Research at Kenyatta National Hospital in collaboration with the University of Washington is seeking to fill the following position.
Position: Project Administrator
Location: Kenyatta National Hospital
Reporting to: Principal Investigator
Roles and Responsibilities.
- Managing the staff payroll and processing of their benefits. Ensuring all the statutory deductions are submitted on timely basis to the relevant bodies and updated as required
- Liaising with the Grants management office in University of Washington and Kenyatta National Hospital to facilitate processing and management of grant monies.
- Preparation of monthly invoices and financial reports of the project expenditures to the donors and Kenyatta National Hospital grants office.
- Ensure that project petty cash is available at all times and its management is according to the set guidelines by the Kenyatta National Hospital Finance Department.
- Development of staff job descriptions, coordinating selection, recruitment and training of the program staff.
- Assisting in staff performance evaluation, promotion and termination activities as required.
- Participating in conflict resolution for the field teams as well as disciplinary meetings to resolve any misconduct by the project staff.
- Facilitating the processing and keeping track of all the staff contracts and the project subcontract. Maintain personnel files i.e. CVs, appointment letters, contracts, leave records etc.
- Liaise with the KNH Supply Chain and Procurement office for procurement of office, lab and clinic supplies for the project as required.
- Participate in bi-weekly Project meetings to update the team on administration matters as well as listen to any matters arising from the field
- Prepare for submission and maintain records of correspondence with institutional review boards, ethical review committees, donors and collaborators.
- Perform day-to-day management of the project team and address any team issues promptly.
- Other duties as they may be assigned by the Principal Investigator.
Academic Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in finance, public relations, business administration, project management or business management.
- Additional professional training on Project management or CPA will be an added advantage.
- Proficient in MS Office – Word, Excel, PowerPoint as well as, tracking, document management, and retention tools.
Desired Skills and Experience
- At least 1 year experience working in the field of project management or a support role in a complex administrative role.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required. Ability to build relationships and rapport with teams, staff, and vendors and navigate challenging or unexpected circumstances with creativity, calm, and positivity.
- Strong analytic, organizational, written, and verbal communication skills
- Ability to communicate effectively with persons on all levels both inside and outside the project on issues that could be complex or sensitive in nature.
Applications must include the following:
- CLICK HERE to fill our online application form
- Complete detailed CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and email contacts
- MUST attach all the relevant certificates and testimonials
If qualified for the above post, please send your CV to the email tesnes2018@gmail.com by Close of Business 30th September 2020