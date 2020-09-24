The office of Medical Research at Kenyatta National Hospital in collaboration with the University of Washington is seeking to fill the following position.

Position: Project Administrator

Location: Kenyatta National Hospital

Reporting to: Principal Investigator

Roles and Responsibilities.

Managing the staff payroll and processing of their benefits. Ensuring all the statutory deductions are submitted on timely basis to the relevant bodies and updated as required

Liaising with the Grants management office in University of Washington and Kenyatta National Hospital to facilitate processing and management of grant monies.

Preparation of monthly invoices and financial reports of the project expenditures to the donors and Kenyatta National Hospital grants office.

Ensure that project petty cash is available at all times and its management is according to the set guidelines by the Kenyatta National Hospital Finance Department.

Development of staff job descriptions, coordinating selection, recruitment and training of the program staff.

Assisting in staff performance evaluation, promotion and termination activities as required.

Participating in conflict resolution for the field teams as well as disciplinary meetings to resolve any misconduct by the project staff.

Facilitating the processing and keeping track of all the staff contracts and the project subcontract. Maintain personnel files i.e. CVs, appointment letters, contracts, leave records etc.

Liaise with the KNH Supply Chain and Procurement office for procurement of office, lab and clinic supplies for the project as required.

Participate in bi-weekly Project meetings to update the team on administration matters as well as listen to any matters arising from the field

Prepare for submission and maintain records of correspondence with institutional review boards, ethical review committees, donors and collaborators.

Perform day-to-day management of the project team and address any team issues promptly.

Other duties as they may be assigned by the Principal Investigator.

Academic Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in finance, public relations, business administration, project management or business management.

Additional professional training on Project management or CPA will be an added advantage.

Proficient in MS Office – Word, Excel, PowerPoint as well as, tracking, document management, and retention tools.

Desired Skills and Experience

At least 1 year experience working in the field of project management or a support role in a complex administrative role.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required. Ability to build relationships and rapport with teams, staff, and vendors and navigate challenging or unexpected circumstances with creativity, calm, and positivity.

Strong analytic, organizational, written, and verbal communication skills

Ability to communicate effectively with persons on all levels both inside and outside the project on issues that could be complex or sensitive in nature.

Applications must include the following:

CLICK HERE to fill our online application form

Complete detailed CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and email contacts

MUST attach all the relevant certificates and testimonials

If qualified for the above post, please send your CV to the email tesnes2018@gmail.com by Close of Business 30th September 2020