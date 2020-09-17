Thursday September 17, 2020 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has shocked Kenyans after it announced plans to reuse the 2017 election materials in the 2022 General Elections.

The Wafula Chebukati Commission wants an audit of its voter registration system and servers to make them usable again in 2022.

In a tender document, IEBC said the audit will entail preventive and curative maintenance for server infrastructure to check what needs to be corrected in its Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system.

“The service provider will be required to carry out complete investigation and diagnosis of the BV server infrastructure and storage hardware and submit a status report,” the tender document read in part.

Chebukati’s announcement has thrown former Prime Minister Raila Odinga off the game, considering the same systems were used by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto to rig him in 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST