Tuesday September 22, 2020 – Former IEBC Commissioner, Dr. Roselyn Akombe, has asked Kenyans to put Chief Justice David Maraga in their prayers saying the CJ and his family were going through a difficult time in their lives.

This is after Maraga told President Uhuru Kenyatta in no uncertain terms to dissolve Parliament for failure to enact the 2/3 gender rule in time.

Venting on social media, Akombe, who has been very vocal lately, said Maraga must be facing all sorts of insults, threats and intimidations that are so hard to live with.

“Keep Maraga and his family in your prayers.”

“The insults, threats and intimidation he must be facing after his advice to Uhuru is enormous.”

“It is not easy to live by the teachings of Ellen G White that the greatest want of the world is of persons who will stand for the right though heavens fall.”

“Pray for the Chief Justice,” she posted.

Maraga’s advice to the President has elicited a heated debate with some supporting the idea of dissolving Parliament while others fervently opposing it.

