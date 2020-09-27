Sunday September 27, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued Sports CS Amina Mohamed a deadline of three months to complete the construction of nine stadia in Kenya.

He issued the directive while reopening the refurbished Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi yesterday.

In his address, Uhuru indicated that the upgrading of the stadiums had already been funded and expected them to be ready for reopening by the end of December 2020.

“The upgrade of Nyayo Stadium is not an isolated case.”

“Our endeavor is to ensure our sporting facilities compete with others in the world.”

“In that regard, we are in the process of developing other stadiums across the country.”

“We are currently at the process of completing Jamuhuri Park here in Nairobi, in addition to upgrading sporting facilities in Eldoret, Marsabit, Chuka, Kisumu, Nyeri, Makueni, Kiambu and Kirinyaga Counties.”

“We expect these facilities to be ready for commissioning by the end of December this year,” Kenyatta directed.

He added that he was also in discussion with Governors to upgrade facilities in their Counties.

The head of state indicated that stadiums located in Mombasa, Kakamega, Narok and Kisii Counties will be upgraded to fit stipulated national standards.

The Government will also construct a stadium for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at Lang’ata Barracks, Nairobi.

According to Uhuru, upgrading Nyayo Stadium was a milestone in cementing Kenya as a sporting powerhouse in the world.

The President and his Deputy, William Ruto, have numerously faced criticism over their promise to upgrade and construct stadiums.

In 2017, the duo had assured Kenyans that the Jubilee Government will construct eleven stadiums in the first six months of their second term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST