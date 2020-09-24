Thursday September 24, 2020 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has vowed to deal ruthlessly with politicians who spew toxic political statements that can ignite violence.

Speaking during an event in Kisii County, Kibicho rekindled memories of the 2007/8 post-election violence, arguing that statements by some political leaders had the potential to lead to similar chaos in 2022.

“We are less than 2 years from the general election and temperatures are rising but we need to calm the temperature down.”

“We needed to generate a protocol because the manner in which some people are talking only shows we are heading into the direction we ended some time back,” Kibicho warned.

The PS asked Kenyans to allow the Ministry of Interior under the firm leadership of CS Fred Matiang’i to deal with politicians who were encouraging hate speech in their political utterances.

“We will draw the red lines and we will be very clear that whether you run to your tribe, whether you hide under political cover, we will not give you space to continue inciting people in this country,” Kibicho warned.

In addition, he stated that the Ministry had received intelligence about criminals that were ganging up to cause political havoc in Kisii County.

“We will crush you, don’t have any doubt, we will crush you.”

“We will not allow the freedom of the people and their safety be compromised because of a few people who want to be political thugs,” he declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST