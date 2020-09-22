Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – Gospel singer Ruth Matete has appealed to her fans to pray for her as she celebrates her late husband’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Tusker Project Fame contestant revealed that her late husband, John Apewajoye, would be turning a year older today.

“Today, Sept 22nd, my late husband would be turning a year older. Tried to ignore the emotions, but it’s hard. Say a prayer for me,” she wrote.

While it is over two months since her late husband, who succumbed to injuries sustained from a gas explosion at their home was laid to rest, Matete says she is struggling to cope with his demise.

This comes just days after the talented singer blasted Pastors who turned their backs on her when she needed their support.

