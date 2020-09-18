Friday, September 18, 2020 – Singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee has revealed that she has informed her family to bury her immediately when her day of resting comes.

Akothee, who is mourning her sister-in-law, Sarah Atieno Kokeyo, says the funeral arrangements have left her drained and nobody has bothered to check on her during this difficult time.

The sister-in-law died on August 20, 2020, while in Kampala, Uganda, and will be laid to rest on September 21, 2020, in Awendo, Migori County.

Taking to Instagram, Akothee wrote:

“The air is thin up here. Always attending my family’s funerals alone. With my security, PA, and photographers. I am panicking, I have no one to comfort me, and no one is even asking if I need anything or any help. But when people have funerals, the number of phone calls I get only God Knows. I am learning to be selfish too, I wish I could be blessed,”

Adding: “Some people are so insensitive still calling me to send them contributions for their funerals, no one has called to ask if they could accompany me to the burial or even when the burial is wee.

“This time round I am too weak to attend & witness my brother lower his wife to rest, sijui niweke kichwa wapi? ,

“For me, if I die today, I have asked my family to bury me the same day , the trauma my mother has gone through for a month waiting for Nyabondo because of the COVID situation can’t stand seeing her making trips to the funeral home.

“May The Lord comfort everyone who lost their loved ones during these hard times , good morning, my love ”

