Thursday, September 17, 2020 – Media personality, Anita Nderu, is trending on social media after she seemingly came out of the closet as a member of the LGBTQ.

Taking to Twitter, the former Capital FM presenter stated that she hopes her kids will never have to go through what she has gone through for being LGBTQ+.

“I hope my kids never have to go through what I have gone through for being LGBTQ+,” she tweeted.

However, some netizens feel that Anita is just using the LGBTQ controversy for clout given that she has been in a relationship with a famous Indian DJ by the name Sun Man for over ten years.

The sexy lass never shied away from sharing their loved up photos while doing the things lovers do.

From some of their photos, they looked like a match made in heaven.

Whether she is finally smelt the coffee or she is just clout chasing, only time will tell.

Check out the photos below.















