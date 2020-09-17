Thursday, 17 September 2020 – Samuel Muchoki, who is popularly known as Samidoh, is a loving dad and husband.

The 30 year old singer, who is the most sought after Mugithi artist in Central Kenya right now, is married to a cool and reserved woman called Edith.

Samidoh takes a break from his busy schedule to bond with his wife, who he started dating while in high school.

In these photos, Samidoh and his wife are seen goofing in the ocean like teenage lovers, to reminisce their youthful days.





