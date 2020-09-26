Saturday, 26 September 2020 – Controversial city pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a, of Neno Evangelism, has relocated from his Karen home to Kajiado.

Speaking in an interview with a local site, Ng’ang’a confirmed that he has been living in his Kajiado home since March, when the first case of corona was announced in the country.

He further said that he is not in a hurry to come back to the city.

‘I have been in Kajiado since corona itangazwe na sina haraka kurudi,’ the controversial pastor said.

Ng’ang’a’s Kajiado home, that he has christened Jerusalem City, has a worship centre where he broadcasts his sermons from.

The home is still under construction.

One of the pastors who serves in Ng’ang’a’s church shared photos with fellow pastors at his Kajiado home.

