Position: Personal Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Salary:40,000

Job Description

We are looking to fill the position of a Personal Assistant who is highly motivated and self-driven individual to fill the position. The Personal Assistant will offer personalized secretarial and administrative functions in a well-organized and timely manner. The PA will work on a one-to-one basis on a broad range of tasks.

Responsibilities:

  • Understands and communicates the company’s mission and objectives.
  • Devising/maintaining office systems, including data management and filing
  • screening phone calls, enquiries and requests, and handling them when appropriate
  • Articulate in Organizing and maintaining director’s diaries and making appointments
  • Dealing with incoming email, faxes and post, often corresponding on behalf of the director
  • Carrying out background research and presenting findings
  • Producing documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations
  • Organizing and attending meetings and ensuring the Director is well prepared for meetings.
  • Possess strong interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with staff, coworkers, and general public
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and other computer packages.
  • Possess self-motivational skills in order to achieve goals without close supervision
  • Strong organizational skills with good time management and planning skills
  • Must be able to handle multiple duties in a fast-paced environment
  • Manages with integrity, honesty and knowledge that promote the culture, values and mission of the organization. Minimum Requirements
  • Manage and follow up on site managers in different construction sites
  • Follow up with different suppliers on deliveries of building materials
  • Good in handling pressures, analyzing and following up tasks  
  • has business management experience
  • perfect in efillling
  • can measure performances and good in evaluations
  • can set targets on director’s behalf and has ability to follow me up in any means to achieve this targets
  • Disciplined with some experience in ICT, Finance, Hr, sales, operations, logistics, construction and business development.                

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business administration, /PR/Communicationor related field
  •  Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the same capacity in a busy organization.
  •  Proven work experience as a personal assistant/ administrator.
  • MUSThave worked in a construction company.
  •  Good command of English language.
  • A discrete and confidential person.
  • A person who is able to multi task.
  • Must be very neat and presentable
  • Attach a passport photo with the cv

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their CV to recruit@ramaltd.com. On or before 11thOctober 2020.

