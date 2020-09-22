Position: Personal Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Salary:40,000

Job Description

We are looking to fill the position of a Personal Assistant who is highly motivated and self-driven individual to fill the position. The Personal Assistant will offer personalized secretarial and administrative functions in a well-organized and timely manner. The PA will work on a one-to-one basis on a broad range of tasks.

Responsibilities:

Understands and communicates the company’s mission and objectives.

Devising/maintaining office systems, including data management and filing

screening phone calls, enquiries and requests, and handling them when appropriate

Articulate in Organizing and maintaining director’s diaries and making appointments

Dealing with incoming email, faxes and post, often corresponding on behalf of the director

Carrying out background research and presenting findings

Producing documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations

Organizing and attending meetings and ensuring the Director is well prepared for meetings.

Possess strong interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with staff, coworkers, and general public

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and other computer packages.

Possess self-motivational skills in order to achieve goals without close supervision

Strong organizational skills with good time management and planning skills

Must be able to handle multiple duties in a fast-paced environment

Manages with integrity, honesty and knowledge that promote the culture, values and mission of the organization. Minimum Requirements

Manage and follow up on site managers in different construction sites

Follow up with different suppliers on deliveries of building materials

Good in handling pressures, analyzing and following up tasks

has business management experience

perfect in efillling

can measure performances and good in evaluations

can set targets on director’s behalf and has ability to follow me up in any means to achieve this targets

Disciplined with some experience in ICT, Finance, Hr, sales, operations, logistics, construction and business development.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Business administration, /PR/Communicationor related field

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the same capacity in a busy organization.

Proven work experience as a personal assistant/ administrator.

have worked in a construction company. Good command of English language.

A discrete and confidential person.

A person who is able to multi task.

be very neat and presentable Attach a passport photo with the cv

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their CV to recruit@ramaltd.com. On or before 11thOctober 2020.