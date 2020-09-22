Position: Personal Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Salary:40,000
Job Description
We are looking to fill the position of a Personal Assistant who is highly motivated and self-driven individual to fill the position. The Personal Assistant will offer personalized secretarial and administrative functions in a well-organized and timely manner. The PA will work on a one-to-one basis on a broad range of tasks.
Responsibilities:
- Understands and communicates the company’s mission and objectives.
- Devising/maintaining office systems, including data management and filing
- screening phone calls, enquiries and requests, and handling them when appropriate
- Articulate in Organizing and maintaining director’s diaries and making appointments
- Dealing with incoming email, faxes and post, often corresponding on behalf of the director
- Carrying out background research and presenting findings
- Producing documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations
- Organizing and attending meetings and ensuring the Director is well prepared for meetings.
- Possess strong interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with staff, coworkers, and general public
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and other computer packages.
- Possess self-motivational skills in order to achieve goals without close supervision
- Strong organizational skills with good time management and planning skills
- Must be able to handle multiple duties in a fast-paced environment
- Manages with integrity, honesty and knowledge that promote the culture, values and mission of the organization. Minimum Requirements
- Manage and follow up on site managers in different construction sites
- Follow up with different suppliers on deliveries of building materials
- Good in handling pressures, analyzing and following up tasks
- has business management experience
- perfect in efillling
- can measure performances and good in evaluations
- can set targets on director’s behalf and has ability to follow me up in any means to achieve this targets
- Disciplined with some experience in ICT, Finance, Hr, sales, operations, logistics, construction and business development.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business administration, /PR/Communicationor related field
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the same capacity in a busy organization.
- Proven work experience as a personal assistant/ administrator.
- MUSThave worked in a construction company.
- Good command of English language.
- A discrete and confidential person.
- A person who is able to multi task.
- Must be very neat and presentable
- Attach a passport photo with the cv
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send their CV to recruit@ramaltd.com. On or before 11thOctober 2020.