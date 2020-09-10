Location: Nairobi
Our client, a supermarket chain, is looking for a responsible Personal Assistant to provide personalized secretarial and administrative support in a well-organized and timely manner. You will work on a one-to-one basis on a variety of tasks related to the manager’s working life and communication.
Key Responsibilities:
- Act as the point of contact between the manager and internal/external clients
- Screen and direct phone calls and distribute correspondence
- Handle requests and queries appropriately
- Manage diary and schedule meetings and appointments
- Make travel arrangements
- Take dictation and minutes
- Source office supplies
- Produce reports, presentations and briefs
- Devise and maintain office filing system
Key Requirements
- Proven work experience as a Personal Assistant
- Knowledge of office management systems and procedures
- MS Office and English proficiency
- Outstanding organizational and time management skills
- Up-to-date with the latest office gadgets and applications
- Ability to multitask and prioritize daily workload
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills
- Discretion and confidentiality
- Bachelor’s degree
How To Apply
Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 25th September 2020
Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH
Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.