Sunday, 13 September 2020 – Controversial Kikuyu singer, Muigai wa Njoroge, who is paid by politicians to settle political scores and spread hatred, is a polygamous man.

Muigai’s first wife is called Njeri while his second wife is a very youthful lady called Queen Staecy.

There is a huge age gap between his first wife and second wife but the two women relate well.

In this photo that has taken the internet by storm, Muigai is seen flaunting his two wives.

Team Mafisi heaped praises on the singer, calling him a real bull.

See the photo.

