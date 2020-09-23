Wednesday September 23, 2020 – Conman and fake gold fraudster, Paul Kobia, reportedly sent a video message to President Uhuru Kenyatta while at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey.

In the clip that surfaced online on Saturday, September 19th, a voice believed to be that of the gold swindler is heard urging the Head of State to emulate the European country and fully reopen the economy.

The video showed the revelers enjoying a night out at populated eateries and nightclubs without maintaining social distance.

“I am in Istanbul and it is night time.”

“Here in Turkey, there is no lockdown.”

“You can see people operating for 24 hours.”

“They are only wearing masks.”

“This is a club and you can see how packed it is.”

“Why doesn’t President Uhuru Kenyatta want to open up the country?”

“We fear over nothing and are being locked in our houses as early as 9 p.m. like chicken,” he says in the video.

The revelers only wore facemasks while having a good time in the streets.

“Uhuru, open the country.”

“Stop locking it down because it is slowing down the economy.”

“Police officers here are interacting with the people freely,” Kobia told the President.

The night curfew was imposed soon after the first Covid-19 case was recorded in Kenya in March.

Ever since, the economy has experienced a slowdown with over 5 million jobs reportedly lost due to the pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST