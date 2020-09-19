Saturday, 19 September 2020 – Cases of teenage pregnancies are on the rise and despite parents being asked to keep an eye on their daughters, sex trips that are disguised as picnics and road-trips are the order of the day.

Places like Ngong Hills have been turned into dens by sex starved youths engage in debauchery after getting drunk.

This video shows the moment a young girl was marinated with alcohol during a roadtrip and after she lost her mind, one of the guys attempted to engange in a sexual act with her.

This lady is barely 21.

See this video shared on Twitter

Dem yako akikushow ako team building ama roadtrip pic.twitter.com/y75doQx5VR — drey (@Dreymwangi) September 18, 2020

