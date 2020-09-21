Monday September 21, 2020 – Parent across the country have protested a move by Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, to reopen schools in October.

Last week, Magoha hinted that all schools will reopen on October 19th because the country has begun to flatten the COVID 19 curve.

Speaking to the press, many parents said they have exhausted their savings and the sudden change of plans has left them exposed.

“The cost of taking the children back to school is too high.”

“We need adequate preparation.”

“It’s not just about the fees.”

“There are many other incidentals,” Ms Terry Njeru, a parent in Meru, said.

“We simply don’t have the money to take children back to school.”

“So many people have lost their jobs and businesses are failing.”

“Is there a school which will accept children without fees?” she posed.

Other parents said the children are not psychologically prepared for resumption of studies, adding that a rushed reopening may cause a spike in cases of indiscipline.

“Why reopen in October?”

“We’ve not been prepared.”

“I’m not psychologically prepared and I don’t think the students are.”

“They will likely create confusion in school so they can be sent back home.”

“They may go back and riot.”

“The Government should expect some reaction,” she said

The Kenyan DAILY POST