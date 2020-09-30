Wednesday, September 30, 2020-Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has blasted Kenyans who have been criticizing the act of giving wheelbarrows to Kenyan youths and women by Deputy President William Ruto.

In the last six months, the second in command has been giving thousands of youth in the country wheelbarrows and handcarts to empower them amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, a section of Kenyans led by ODM Supremo, Raila Odinga has been trolling the DP for the same, saying the tools he has been giving to the youths cannot change their life and the economy at large.

But Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, said wheelbarrows are good and those criticizing them are fools who have no clue of “wheelbarrow economics”

“Your economics is upside down. Wheelbarrowism is the consequence of (trickle down) growthism,” Ndii replied to a Kenyan, who had asked him the importance of wheelbarrows and handcarts that Ruto is donating.

