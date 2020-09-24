Thursday, September 24, 2020 – Popular gospel disc jockey, Sammy Muraya, who is better known as DJ Mo, has admitted that his marriage with singer ,Linet Munyali alias Size 8, is not perfect.

DJ MO and Size 8 have been married for six years and they are blessed with two kids.

However, the celebrity couple has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons after DJ Mo was accused of having an affair with actress turned TV presenter, Joyce Maina.

In a bid to clear the air, DJ Mo has opened up on their marriage stating that they have their issues but they always find a way of ironing them out.

“We have parted so many times but we always get back together.”

“If as a couple none of you have ever packed for a day or two then one of you is not being real.”

“The comeback is always real.”

“Packing and leaving a few days in marriage is normal, but we know how to work it out after all marriage is for better or worse.” he said.

Adding:

“Marry your best friend and be ready for anything.”

“We are not perfect. The problems people go through are what we are going through as well.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST