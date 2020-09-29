Tuesday September 29, 2020-Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has broken his silence after he was arrested and charged for abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Sudi was arrested a fortnight ago and released on a Sh 500,000 cash bail.

On Sunday, the vocal legislator took to his Twitter account to express his support for Deputy President William Ruto’s campaigns, which seem to be on top gear.

The venomous lawmaker seemed to be referring to the recent Bungoma rally that was attended by thousands of supporters.

He appreciated that God is with them and that is why they are attracting crowds.

“Tumeuona mkono wako bwana,” Sudi wrote.

During the well-attended Bungoma rally, Ruto said his government will support all the hustlers to ensure they have jobs to feed their families.

