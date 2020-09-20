Sunday September 20, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has revealed why Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, looks weak and sick.

Since getting involved in a grisly road accident along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway early this year, Tuju appears frail and confused.

The accident happened while he was headed for Kabarak to attend Late Former President Moi’s funeral.

The car he was driving, a Toyota Prado, was involved in a head-on collision with a PSV.

Tuju had to undergo emergency surgery after which he went to the United Kingdom for specialized treatment.

Addressing the press after Tuju accused him of disrespecting women when he abused Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Sudi told Tuju to shut up because he is seriously sick.

He advised him to eat a lot of fruits because he looks weak.

“You need to stay away from politics and eat lots of fruits because clearly from the look of things, you are sick”, Sudi told Tuju.

The Kenyan DAILY POST