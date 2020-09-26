Saturday September 26, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, hit out at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over claims that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was being opposed by corrupt forces.

Taking to social media, the outspoken MP pointed out the shifting of goal posts by the former Prime Minister on matters concerning impunity in the country.

“You have always been telling us how certain families have been land grabbers and corrupt individuals.”

“When did the tables turn until the families are no longer corrupt?”

“When did the thieves change to be good people and when did William Ruto become a thief?” he posed.

Sudi further added that there were more pressing matters in the country than the BBI in the current economy.

“Our people are hungry, our economy is on its knees, our children need to go to school yet many parents have no school fees.”

“Can this BBI wait for some time please?” he appealed.

Sudi’s comments come after Raila stated that the BBI report was ready to be presented to the public but is being opposed by corrupt leaders.

“The forces that have always opposed change; the voices of impunity that thrive on corruption and outright lies, have already lined up against the report.”

“Those dark forces are already working hard to cause fear and disharmony among our citizens, they are corrupting our people with stolen money and they are beating the drums of war all in a bid to scuttle change.”

“We must stop them from dragging the country into anarchy,” he alleged.

Raila noted that the coming few months will be used to fight beneficiaries of the proceeds of corruption and those against the BBI agenda.

