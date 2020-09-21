Monday, 21 September 2020 – A little known Kenyan journalist has left netizens in stitches after he broke down into tears of joy while interviewing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The upcoming journalist, who is based in Mombasa, had a rare opportunity of interviewing the Head of State, something that he thought would never happen.

Uhuru made a surprise visit to Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa County on Sunday and the journalist boldly approached the President and to his surprise, he granted him an interview.

The star-struck journalist was lost for words after he interacted one on one with the President.

The Head of State had to tap him on the shoulders to cool him down.

The upcoming journalist, who runs an online TV station, also disclosed that the President promised to support his hustle.

Watch the video as the little known journalist breaks down after he got a chance to interview Uhuru Kenyatta.

