Tuesday, September 29, 2020– It is now evident that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 due to what State House gatekeepers’ term as “irreconcilable political differences”’

From the time of the handshake on March 9th, 2018, Uhuru severed links with Ruto and started courting the ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga.

The President and his men are now championing for a Raila Odinga‘s presidency in 2022 and sources said the Head of State is planning to use his immense resources to ensure Jakom succeeds him.

On Monday, Ruto undermined his boss when he refused to attend COVID 19 conference at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The DP was invited to the function and was the man who was supposed to invite the President to the dais.

Now, according to flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, Ruto is finished since he will never be invited to any Presidential function again.

Kipkorir said during the upcoming Mashujaa Day celebration on October 20, 2020, in Kisii County, it is ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, who will invite the President to address the nation – an act traditionally performed by the Deputy President.

“In the coming Mashujaa Day, October 20, to be held in Kisii, Hon. Dr. Fred Matiang’i will invite H.E Raila Odinga to invite President Uhuru Kenyatta to address the Nation …. Kisii will be the place that the relay baton will be passed! What a time to be alive in Kenya,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST