Saturday, September 26, 2020 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) committee has concluded its report and it’s just a matter of days before they hand it over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga.

The report dubbed ‘Building Bridges Initiative Final Draft, The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2022’ has proposed the formation of a powerful Prime Minister post with two of his deputies.

The document also proposes that Ministers be appointed from the National Assembly.

BBI’s key proposals aim to ensure inclusivity as well as end divisive politics that have continued to hit the country after every General Election.

The document says that the Prime Minister will be picked among MPs from the majority party and the President will, within seven days of being sworn in after a General Election, be required to send the name to the National Assembly for support by more than half of the members.

This is a big win for Raila Odinga because he always wanted to be Kenya’s Prime Minister.

Last weekend while speaking in Kisumu when he met ODM delegates from the County, he hinted at the re-introduction of a Prime Minister’s post under the BBI.

Raila said in his native Dholuo language; Jomoko wacho ni wadwaro kombe moko e BBI. To kata ka waketo kombe moko ere rach. Donge an natiyo gi Kibaki maber.

“Some people are opposing BBI saying that it is meant to create more positions.”

“What is wrong with that anyway?”

“Did I not work well with Kibaki when I was a Prime Minister?”

