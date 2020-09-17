Office Coordinator – Medical Centres

Location: Nairob, Nairobi, Kenya

Type: Full Time

Min. Experience: Entry Level

About Us:

Penda Health is an award-winning company that delivers high quality, trustworthy healthcare. Our vision is for everyone in Africa to have healthcare they can trust. Penda operates 16 Medical Centres in the Nairobi area and we are expanding to 19 branches by the end of 2020. Penda believes that quality care and great patient experience are the keys to achieving our vision for growth.

Role Summary:

We are searching for caring and smart office coordinators who want to become part of a great team that is committed to serving the communities where Penda operates. Being an office coordinator in one of our Medical Centres exposes you to amazing business skills that are more than your usual receptionist job, you get to interact with different functions, learn about insurance claims, cash management and most of all you become a superstar customer experience professional.

Responsibilities

Welcome Patients and provide a delightful experience and answer or refer inquiries.

Maintain patient records and data – using paper and computer-based record systems.

Ensure that patient’s rights are upheld and you maintain confidentiality of patient information.

Maintain safe and clean reception area by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations.

Take patients information and forward their files to the appropriate clinical providers.

Answer all incoming calls and handle caller’s inquiries whenever possible, redirect calls as appropriate and take adequate messages when required

Maintain a record of sales, credit and insurance claims, cash deposits, and balance the cash box when closing the clinic.

Provide Penda services and pricing information to all patients who call or visit the clinic.

Be a great teammate and go above beyond by actually making sure your teammates love their work. Work well with other colleagues and go above and beyond what is expected from you.

Qualifications

Basic computer skills with at least 15 words per minute typing speed

Fluent in Swahili and English

Have spent some time doing community-based project/ worked in customer service before

Outstanding patient interaction skills are a must

Great team player with drive for results and enjoys being part of a team

Package

Base salary + benefits such as full medical cover for yourself and family, monthly airtime, and regular training

Lots of growth opportunities over time – you can even become a branch manager!

Location and Hours:

We are a growing company with frequent openings at all our branches, preference will be given to candidates who are flexible about work location and hours.

We are accepting applications on a rolling basis, candidates who apply earlier will be given priority

How to Apply

Apply for Office Coordinator Job here