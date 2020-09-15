JOB TITLE : OFFICE ASSISTANT II

DEPARTMENT : ADMINISTRATION

WORK STATION : KILIFI HQ

REPORTING TO : ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY

TERMS : CONTRACT

POSTING DATE : 10-09-2020 CLOSING DATE : 21-09-2020

Responsibilities

The Person is responsible for taking orders for tea or coffee, delivering the same and collecting all the mugs, tea cups etc., washing them up and putting them away. They will also need to keep stock of the tea, coffee, sugar, milk etc. and make sure the Sacco never runs out. They will also be running office errands where necessary as directed by the supervisor.

Specific Roles of the Job Holder

Takes orders for tea and coffee

Makes tea and coffee

Delivers drinks to staff members and any other Visitor as directed

Collects all the cups and washes them

Dries crockery and puts it away

Makes sure kitchen and tea/beverage room is clean and hygienic at all times

Keeps stock of beverages, sugar, milk etc

Orders new stock when necessary

Runs office errands where necessary as directed including movement of files and documents

Direct and assisting visitors in the Sacco

Key soft skills

friendly

responsible

punctual

hygienic

careful when washing up

good with your hands

organized

Qualifications

Education up to KCSE

Certificate of health for handling food

Fluent in Kiswahili and English

How to Apply

Qualified applicants to apply enclosing copies of CV, certificates and other testimonials to:

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER

Imarika SACCO Ltd

P.o. Box 712-80108 KILIFI.

Hard copy Cvs and other testimonials to reach us by 21st September, 2020.