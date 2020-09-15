JOB TITLE : OFFICE ASSISTANT II
DEPARTMENT : ADMINISTRATION
WORK STATION : KILIFI HQ
REPORTING TO : ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY
TERMS : CONTRACT
POSTING DATE : 10-09-2020 CLOSING DATE : 21-09-2020
Responsibilities
The Person is responsible for taking orders for tea or coffee, delivering the same and collecting all the mugs, tea cups etc., washing them up and putting them away. They will also need to keep stock of the tea, coffee, sugar, milk etc. and make sure the Sacco never runs out. They will also be running office errands where necessary as directed by the supervisor.
Specific Roles of the Job Holder
- Takes orders for tea and coffee
- Makes tea and coffee
- Delivers drinks to staff members and any other Visitor as directed
- Collects all the cups and washes them
- Dries crockery and puts it away
- Makes sure kitchen and tea/beverage room is clean and hygienic at all times
- Keeps stock of beverages, sugar, milk etc
- Orders new stock when necessary
- Runs office errands where necessary as directed including movement of files and documents
- Direct and assisting visitors in the Sacco
Key soft skills
- friendly
- responsible
- punctual
- hygienic
- careful when washing up
- good with your hands
- organized
Qualifications
- Education up to KCSE
- Certificate of health for handling food
- Fluent in Kiswahili and English
How to Apply
Qualified applicants to apply enclosing copies of CV, certificates and other testimonials to:
HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER
Imarika SACCO Ltd
P.o. Box 712-80108 KILIFI.
Hard copy Cvs and other testimonials to reach us by 21st September, 2020.