Sunday September 13, 2020 – The Orange Democratic Movement switched tactics after failing to kick off the impeachment motion against Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, thrice.

Top brass party leaders camped in the County to spearhead the impeachment motion from ground zero rather than pushing Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from the headquarters in Nairobi.

ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, led dignitaries including Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen and several MPs to Migori.

The party also called for a crisis meeting on Saturday in Migori aimed at pushing MCAs to eject Obado from his seat.

The MCAs were also reportedly threatened with de-whipping if they did not conform to the party’s demands.

“The branch delegates and National Executive officials will meet in Migori today (Saturday, September 12)” ODM’s Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, wrote to the Migori County party leadership.

Migori County ODM branch secretary, Jossy Olala, confirmed that a crisis meeting was underway, with the impeachment motion set to be tabled for the fourth time on Tuesday, September 15th.

The crisis meeting was called after County Speaker Boaz Okoth adjourned the house three times while citing insecurity reasons which made him fear for his life.

This was after goons allegedly attacked his house and also roughed him up at a hotel.

