Thursday September 17, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has asked the court to dismiss a petition filed by Economist David Ndii blocking the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In a post on social media on Thursday, Sifuna who is a close confidante of ODM’s party leader, Raila Odinga, said the petition should be thrown out because it is a ‘poorly drafted academic thesis’ disguised as pleadings.

“Some “activists” filed an academic thesis disguised as pleadings.”

“You will not see more poorly drafted, nebulous, theoretical musings than that so-called petition.”

“Instead of the 3 Judge bench they want, the CJ shd save time and money and dismiss the thing in limine,” Sifuna wrote.

Ndii, alongside four others namely erotich Seii, James Ngondi, Wanjiku Gikonyo and Ikal Angelei, want the court to declare Chapter Nine of the Constitution (Executive) “unamendable” either by Parliament or through a referendum.

They also want Chapter One on Sovereignty of the People and Supremacy of the Constitution, Chapter Two on The Republic, Chapter Four on the Bill of Rights and Chapter Ten on the Judiciary, declared unamendable.

