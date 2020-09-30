Wednesday, September 29, 2020 – Talented Kenyan rapper, Brian Ouko alias Khaligraph Jones, has been nominated for this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards slated for October 27th in Los Angeles, USA.

However, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s award show will be virtual.

The Kayole born and bred rapper has been nominated in the Best International Flow category where he will battle the likes of Nasty C (South Africa), DJonga (Brazil), Kaaris (France), Meryl (France) Ms banks (UK), and Stormzy (UK).

Papa Jones, as he calls himself, shared the good news via his social media platforms hours after they announced the full list of nominees, requesting his fans to vote for him.

“Yooooooooh, KHALIGRAPH JONES IS A MOVEMENT, My 1st Ever BET Nomination in The Best International Flow Category, The OG Shall be respected🙏🙏🙏 Cc @bet_africa @bet,” he tweeted.

Khaligraph’s nemesis, Octopizzo, has decided to put these differences aside and called on his fans to vote for the OG.

Octopizzo also promised to have Khaligraph smoke weed if he scoops the award.

The Namba Nane rapper has been calling for the decriminalization of weed in the country.

See his tweet below.





