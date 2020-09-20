Sunday September 20, 2020 – Primary school pupils and their secondary school counterparts are likely to return to class in October if Education CS George Magoha adopts recommendations from the Covid-19 Education Response Committee.

The committee has settled on Monday, October 19, 2020, as the preferred date for reopening schools countrywide.

The committee further advised the Ministry of Education to push forward the KCSE and KCPE examinations to April 2021.

According to reports, Magoha is expected to meet the committee tomorrow where they will present him with their findings.

The committee chaired by Sarah Ruto from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) also recommended that the school calendar be altered to kick off in June as opposed to the usual January-November cycle.

The team argued that if the calendar is adopted, the second term will begin in October and close at the end of November, while the third term starts in January and ends in March.

That would mean that the next academic year will either begin in May or June hence no pupils or students will be forced to repeat classes as earlier touted.

In its report, the team is also set to present two proposals to the CS in an attempt to curb the sporadic spread of Covid-19 virus after schools resume.

In the first proposal, the committee recommends that only form four and form three students as well as class eight, seven and grade four pupils should report on October 19.

This is to help tutors prepare adeptly to have the Covid-19 measures observed promptly before the other learners join on November 2nd, 2020.

In the second proposal, the committee suggested that the entire student population be allowed to return to school on October 19, all in one go.

The proposals come five months after Magoha constituted the committee in May and charged it with exploring the best possible strategies of restoring normalcy in Kenya’s education sector.

The Kenyan DAILY POST