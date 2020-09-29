Tuesday, 29 September 2020 – Upcoming socialite Shakilla mentioned Ringtone as one of the celebrities that she has slept with.

After the sexy teen socialite mentioned the controversial singer in the damaging dossier, he went on a ranting spree and accused Xtian Dela of coaching the young lady to spread lies and damage the image of celebrities.

But Shakilla has fired back and produced evidence that Ringtone slid into her DM and asked her for a date.

Shakilla further threatened to release messages and call logs to prove that she met Ringtone and slept with him.

This is what the controversial teen socialite posted after Ringtone started threatening her.

