Thursday, September 24, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a notorious fraudster atthe Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The suspect identified as Innocent Oundo Silingi was attempting to fly out of the country to Dubai.

According to the DCI, the suspect is said to have acquired Sh10 million by false pretense.

“Acting as a director of Project Capital solutions, Mr. Sillingi obtained over 10 Million Shillings by falsely pretending he would arrange for letters of credit, discounting of documents facility for suppliers and credit funding program.”

“Further, the suspect claimed he would also finance the supply of both the project and working capital under certain terms and conditions.”

The suspect is in lawful custody and will be charged accordingly.

Last month, DCI detectives dismantled a notorious gang of M-Pesa fraudsters that have been posing as Safaricom and StarTimes employees to steal from unsuspecting Kenyans.

The gang usually parks their Safaricom and StarTimes branded vehicles on busy spots in the city and displays a range of merchandise such as electronic devices and laptops they purport to be giving away.

Those arrested include John Ngethe Mwaura, who is said to be the gang leader, Timothy Njena Mwaura, whose vehicle is used by the suspected fraudsters, and Kelvin Kamau Muturi, the syndicate driver.

Others also arrested during the operation were Geoffrey Ngari Githui, Peter Gitau Kibe, Kamande Ndungu, and an employee identified as Benard Thuita Maina.

The Kenyan DAILY POST