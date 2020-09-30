Wednesday, September 30, 2020- Nominated MP, David Sankok, was on Tuesday removed from the National Assembly Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity.

Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe, wrote to National Speaker Justin Muturi communicating Jubilee Party’s decision to remove the vocal MP from the committee

The decision is viewed as an extension of the purge targeted at MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto, in the House.

Commenting on Facebook, after he was removed, Sankok said he had been warned by nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, who travelled to his rural home in Narok and intimidated him.

Sankok said Maina urged him to be insulting William Ruto and branding him a thief, a move that the legislator declined.

Here is what Sankok wrote on Facebook after he was removed from a Parliamentary Committee.

You came to my home Kunitisha,

You threatened me that my life will be miserable in Nairobi because “wewe ndio deep State and system combine.”

You demanded that I must abuse the DP,

When I asked you how, you told me “Just call him a thief”

The Bible teaches us against false accusations Deuteronomy 5:20.

You also demanded that I must visit capital hill office to be sanitized!

As a Christian my sins can only be cleansed by God through the blood of His only begotten son Jesus Christ.

I took a sabbatical leave, a tactical retreat to write my Will, and now I am ready and willing to pay the ultimate price.

Remember I started politics way back during my days at the University of Nairobi,

I was jailed, tortured and suspended but I always emerged stronger than ever before,

Mbele iko Sawa because we must and we will change the conversation.

I am unbowed, I am unshaked, I am stronger and I am firmly in support of Jubilee 2022 presidential candidate Dr William Samoei Arap Ruto EGH DP.

I am a hustler both by default and by nature.

Wewe hata huogopi Mungu wala dhambi,

Unatravel all the way from Nairobi to Narok kutisha mlemavu… Shindwe.

Sitishiki kwenda huko!!!

#Nominee001

Mtoto wa Kenya Zawadi ya Mungu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST