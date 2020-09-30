Wednesday, September 30, 2020 – The Kenya Sex Workers Alliance (KESWA) has responded to a viral photo showing its members pledging their support for Deputy President William Ruto.

In the photo that has caused a stir on social media, sex workers are seen holding a banner thanking the DP for supporting their work and offered to give him their services for free.

“Asante Ruto for supporting our hustle. Wewe tutakupea free!” the banner read.

But in a statement from KESWA National Coordinator, Phelister Abdalla, the banner was photoshopped from their previous protest to highlight the plight of sex workers in the country.

“KESWA wishes to clarify that the pics are fake and did not originate from us or any of our member organizations.”

“The photos were from previous marches and demos to call to attention the plight and killings of sex workers in various parts of the country,” Phelister stated.

“We want to reiterate our position as a national movement that we do not engage neither endorse any political party, candidate, or person.”

“We wish to call on the relevant authorities to investigate the source of these images which have been used to malign certain individuals,” she added.

See the two banners below.





