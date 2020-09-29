Monday, 28 September 2020 – Citizen TV anchor, Mike Okinyi, whose career in the media spans for more than a decade, is among the top most rated sports TV journalists in the country.

Besides being among the A-List TV journalists, he is also one of the best paid media personalities, thanks to the huge audience that he commands.

The tall, dark, stylish and eloquent anchor gives Kenyan women sleepless nights when he appears on TV rocking expensive designer suits.

However, the same ladies who drool over his handsome face and good taste in fashion couldn’t look at him twice sometime back.

Mike Okinyi looked like a mongrel when he was struggling with life.

You can tell that he was going through tough times in life through this throwback photo that he shared to inspire his fans.





The Kenyan DAILY POST