Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Director General, Gilbert Kibe, has disclosed that Tanzania rejected Kenya’s efforts to end the row between the two countries.

Tanzania and Kenya are at a standoff after President John Magufuli’s administration banned Kenyan airlines from flying into Tanzania.

This was in retaliation to Kenya’s decision to exclude Tanzanians from the list of nationals exempted from mandatory Covid-19 quarantine.

Speaking yesterday, Kibe stated that efforts to discuss the stalemate backfired after Tanzanian authorities pulled out of the negotiations.

Their refusal to end the row was occasioned by Kenya’s stand to reject free movement of persons from Tanzania after the country was flagged as a high-risk nation.

“Tanzania wants Kenya to relax the Covid-19 restrictions before they allow the resumption of flights.”

“However, we are still engaged in negotiation with the authorities there on the way forward and we are hopeful a solution will be found soon,” Kibe stated.

On Thursday, August 27th, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS), Ambassador Macharia Kamau, argued that Kenya and Tanzania enjoyed a good relationship despite the row.

