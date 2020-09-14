Monday September 14, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government is seeking to make it so easy for Kenyans to get employment abroad.

Through the Ministry of Labour, the Government will simplify the process of securing jobs abroad to help solve the unemployment crisis in the country.

Labour Cabinet Secretary, Simon Chelugui, revealed that the Government is in the process of finalizing deals with countries from the Middle East to absorb jobless Kenyans.

“Through the National Employment Authority (NEA), we are also in the process of concluding bilateral labour agreements with Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Kuwait and skilled labour for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he explained.

Chelugui added that Kenyans are set to get opportunities to migrate, live and work in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Poland.

The CS also urged NEA to explore various ways of helping skilled workers and professionals secure numerous job opportunities abroad as well as add different destination countries.

Many semi and low-skilled Kenyans have migrated to the Middle East where they are absorbed in the hospitality, construction, security, transport, cleaning and domestic services sectors.

There have, however, been complaints from Kenyans who secure jobs in the Gulf, many of them citing poor working conditions and claims of little help coming from the Embassy.

The move is set to solve the high rate of unemployment in the country with Kenya unable to absorb more than 400,000 youth who join the labour market annually.

The number of people that have been rendered jobless has significantly increased since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country back in March.

The Government also plans to establish a migrants workers’ welfare fund to support Kenyans working in foreign countries during an emergency.

The Labour Ministry is also in the process of creating job centres across the country where people can visit either physically or digitally to access jobs that merit their qualification threshold.

The Kenyan DAILY POST