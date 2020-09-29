Tuesday, 29 September 2020-In August, vernacular presenter Njogu Wa Njoroge in the company of friends, went to pay dowry for his former side-chick turned wife, Mary Lincoln.

Before the popular presenter paid dowry for Mary Lincoln, rumours were flying around that they were an item.

The rumours were finally settled after the small dowry payment that took social media by storm.

Ever since Njogu and Mary Licoln officiated their union, she has been receiving a lot of attention on social media.

Netizens follow every move that she makes and if you are keen enough, you might have noticed that the sexy songstress is mostly in weaves and wigs.

In all her music videos, she appears rocking flashy weaves.

However, the slay queen gospel singer, who is very popular in the Mt Kenya region, has dumped her signature weaves for a new hairstyle.

The curvy mother of three is rocking braids and she is still stunning.

See photos.

