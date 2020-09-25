Friday, 25 September 2020 – Njogu Wa Njoroge’s side-chick turned wife, Mary Lincoln, displays a lavish life that might make you think that she grew up rich.

She occasionally shares photos rocking expensive wigs and weaves worth someone’s monthly salary and pricey outfits.

However, the sexy songstress, who is accused of wrecking Njogu Wa Njoroge’s marriage with his first wife, was struggling with life before her life changed for the better.

Mary Lincoln shared a throwback photo to reminisce the days when life was full of challenges and captioned it in Kikuyu, ‘Ni Kuri Ngai’ (There is a God).





