Wednesday September 16, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a ruthless man going by how he is frustrating Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who is opposed to the county revenue sharing formula.

Malala and some Senators are opposing the formula which has the blessings of the Head of State and Raila Odinga.

Last week, Raila Odinga bribed some Senators and Malala was among those who ate the money and refused to support the formula.

To teach him a lesson, Raila Odinga is planning to remove Malala as the Deputy Minority Leader in the Senate and replace him with Taita Taveta Senator, John Mwashume Mwaruma.

On Tuesday, Mwaruma accompanied Raila Odinga to State House at a meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta over the divisive county revenue sharing formula.

Uhuru and Raila Odinga believe Senator Malala is becoming an impediment to the Government’s agenda by virtue of his position as Deputy Minority Leader in the Senate as well as his stance on revenue sharing formula.

