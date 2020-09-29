Tuesday, September 29, 2020 – Citizen TV power couple, Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla, have proven to be great role models professionally, and a living testament that marriages do work in an era where most marriages end even before they start in earnest.

The power couple also has a huge following on social media where they often shower each other with ‘sweet nothings’

On Sunday, Lulu took to Instagram to celebrate her husband and co-anchor, Rashid, highlighting his ability to play around with words, in a way that anyone would want to listen to him.

The mother of three went on to state that Rashid is a rare gem with a very promising future.

She wrote:

“Kaka, i salute you today!!! You’ve got the gift of the gab…. A rare gem that has a promising future. Nakuzimia sigara ….”

Her cheeky post has elicited hilarious reactions from netizens and we have sampled a few below.







