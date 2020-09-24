Thursday, 24 September 2020 – The beautiful city of Nairobi is full of merciless conmen who take advantage of jobless youths.

The cunning conmen advertise for jobs online which look legit and then ask for a small fee either for medical check-up or registration.

In most cases, jobless graduates apply in their hundreds if not thousands, not knowing that they are falling into the trap of greedy conmen.

A social media user has narrated how they were lured to a job interview in Westlands, where they were robbed and left naked.

As they say, ‘Nairobi Ni Shamba La Mawe’.

Read this interesting thread.

